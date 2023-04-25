Gary Housing Authority hosts financial wellness event

Financial wellness is important to everyone, and the Gary Housing Authority (GHA) recently held a special event this week to help community members gain financial knowledge and support.

“We wanted to do something engaging for our community while highlighting important financial tips about their credit scores and reports,” said Resident Services Coordinator Anne Schoenhofen.

The event was designed to help provide information on how to improve financial well-being. The goal was to provide attendees with the tools needed to manage their finances better in order to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

GHA residents and the community had the opportunity to engage with First Financial Bank’s Financial Wellness Specialist, Misty De Le Cruz on how to successfully manage their finances. Some of the main topics included how to create a budget and stick to it, strategies for saving and paying down debt, tips on improving credit scores, how to plan for long-term financial success, and resources available in the Gary area related to financial wellness.

Whether they were new to budgeting or had years of experience, this event was designed to help people at all stages improve their overall financial circumstances. According event organizers, GHA will continue to offer free workshops and webinars that are free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.garyhousing.org and follow GHA on Facebook.