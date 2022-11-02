Gary Community School Corporation to Celebrate Bullying Prevention Month

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is addressing the topic through a variety of activities taking place at schools throughout the district. In addition to raising awareness about bullying prevention, the events are designed to identify what actions can be taken when witnessing or experiencing bullying behavior and how families can access available resources.

Community partners Crowns Mentoring Corporation and the Lake County Juvenile Department are volunteering time and resources for discussions about bullying at elementary and middle schools. Students are able to ask questions and express concerns in a safe environment.

“We’ve all heard the saying, “If they hit me, I’m going to hit them back,” said Alphonso Royal, Juvenile Probation Officer with the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. “Students fail to realize the consequences if things escalate. Young people need preventive discussions like these settings in a safe environment.” “The discussion around bullying is key to addressing the issue and a lot of times preventing it from escalating,” added Natalie Daniel-Hicks, owner of Crowns Mentoring Corporation.

Other activities planned for the remainder of the month include assemblies, movie screenings and poster contests focusing on anti-bullying strategies. In addition to the Bullying Prevention, the Annual Gun Safety Rally hosted by POP on Youth Violence and the SAVE Promise Club will take place at West Side Leadership Academy later this month.

“Our administration has made it a priority to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students, and these events are evidence that effort,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of GCSC.

Beyond Bullying Prevention Month, the district also offers various programs and resources to help prevent and address bullying. For more information on these programs or how you can get involved, contact your scholar’s school directly or visit www.garyschools.org.