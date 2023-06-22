Gary Community School Corporation enrolling scholars for 2023-24 school year

The Gary Community School Corporation is excited to announce that enrollment is open for all students grades Pre-K-12. Families can enroll their children at any of the schools Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Additionally, there will be multiple enrollment events throughout the summer including Fresh County Market (2550 Arthur St.) on June 22nd and June 29th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Miller K Market (5019 E. Dunes Highway) on June 27th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and an enrollment fair on Friday, July 21st at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Parents are strongly encouraged to enroll their children early to ensure a smooth start to the school year. Early enrollment will help bus and classroom schedules run more efficiently, and allow parents to avoid the last-minute rush.

“We are thrilled about our enrollment campaign for the upcoming school year and welcome new and returning students to our district,” said Dr. Mike Raisor, newly appointed Manager of the Gary Community School Corporation. “We encourage families to take advantage of our early enrollment options and look forward to providing students with a safe and exciting learning environment.”

To enroll, families can visit any of the schools during the designated enrollment times or attend one of the special enrollment events. Required enrollment documents can be found on the Gary Community School Corporation website.

The schools in the Gary Community School Corporation are as follows: