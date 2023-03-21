Gary Community School Corporation Announces Administrative Appointments

Photo caption: l to r, Shalanda Robinson and Corrine Rensch

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently announced two administrative appointments. Effective immediately, Corrine Rensch will assume the role of Director of Operations in the Building, Grounds and Maintenance Division, and Shalanda Robinson has been named Co-Director of Federal Programs.

“The district’s succession plan has been in the works for quite some time to ensure the quality and integrity of department leadership,” said GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “I am extremely proud of the team we have built and the genuine commitment they all have to providing children with the tools needed for success. The recent appointments of Corrine and Shalanda serve as further evidence that we are serious about being a school corporation that is second to none.”

McNulty emphasized the importance and impact of both team members having time to get acclimated to the roles with guidance from their predecessors. Rensch worked under now retired Barry O’Quinn learning all of the duties and protocol of the position. Similarly, Robinson is working alongside Co-Director of Federal Programs Nathan Williamson, who will conclude his tenure with the district June 30, 2023.

Rensch joined the district with vast experience in the area of building operation including managing numerous capital projects and leading various building improvement initiatives for companies such as ABM and Aramark. Her immediate goals in her new role include holding vendors and her staff accountable for fulfilling their responsibilities while recognizing employees who excel on the job.

“We all have to work hard and do our best in our roles in order for our children to have adequate and efficient learning facilities,” said Rensch. “I have witnessed some excellent work since I’ve been here, and I look forward to making sure we only get better.”

Robinson is a proud alumnae of the Gary Community School Corporation, graduating from Lew Wallace High School in 1990. She previously worked for GCSC from 2005 to 2011 and returned to the district in 2020. Prior to rejoining the district, Robinson gained extensive experience in State and Federal regulations and policies as a Corporate Compliance Officer working with adults with intellectual disabilities.

“I’ve worked on this amazing team to get our federal funds in compliance with state regulations, and I know how important it is for our district to receive these funds to function efficiently and provide for our scholars,” said Robinson. “I look forward to identifying more funding and supporting the great programs we offer students across the district.”

McNulty also noted the symbolism of both Rensch and Robinson being promoted during Women’s History Month.

“While the timing is coincidental, it is still a celebration of hardworking, dedicated women who are making strides within their organizations and on behalf of children,” said McNulty.

For more information about the Gary Community School Corporation, visit garyschools.org.