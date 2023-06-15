Gary community partnership needs volunteers for Grant Street clean up

Gary Community Partnership (GCP) is looking for adult volunteers and teens wishing to earn cash to help clean up the Grant Street Bridge property. The project is just one of the non-profit’s ongoing efforts to lead youth and area residents in environmental restoration. Registration is at 7 a.m. at 591 Johnson Street in Gary. Volunteers will remove trash under the bridge and cut overgrowth from the banks of the adjacent hill. For more information call 219.427.2421 or visit www.garycommunitypartnership.com

Gary Community Partnership is committed to initiatives that provide stipends for teens to lead environmental restoration efforts and combat blight. Every May, the organization kicks off its Summer Youth Empowerment Program which cleans up blighted and abandoned properties. Teens learn valuable work and life skills while earning a $20 stipend each Saturday morning. Those who are committed to regularly working can earn up to $40 each weekend plus receive gift cards and more!

Major funding for the 2023 GCP programming includes Legacy Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, First Financial Bank, Field Museum, Centier Bank, McDonald’s Lubeznik Family Restaurants, NWI Urban League, and Peoples Bank.