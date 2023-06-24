Gary/Chicago International Airport to host live, full-scale aircraft rescue and firefighter disaster mission

Exercise Satisfies FAA Requirements for Triennial Staging Exercise

On Saturday June 24th, the Gary / Chicago International Airport (GCIA) will hold a joint disaster simulation training exercise in partnership with the City of Gary Fire Department. First Responders and emergency personnel from across the region will participate in a simulation of a mass casualty incident involving a passenger aircraft conducting an emergency landing on the runway.

“GCIA serves a critical role for the Northwest Indiana region and state of Indiana in staging how we respond to disasters,” said GCIA Executive Director Dan Vicari. “This exercise allows First Responders and emergency personnel to test and train our interagency communication and response capabilities and reaffirms the airport’s readiness and ability to handle any disaster that may occur throughout the region.”

The exercise will involve over 150 personnel, including simulated victims, emergency responders, evaluators, and exercise controllers. The exercise will include 66 passengers being evacuated from the disabled aircraft, with the exercise simulating an onboard fire necessitating the evacuation of air travelers.

Not only does this simulation test the airport’s capabilities when faced in a disaster situation, the exercise also satisfies FAA requirements for the airport to conduct a full-scale training staging exercise on a triennial basis.

Recognized as Chicago’s third airport, GCIA represents the highest degree of safety and operational efficiency with the capacity and room to grow into the future. With immediate access to four major interstates, GCIA is the leading host of the region’s disaster response centers including FEMA, which stages natural disaster responses out of the airport, as well as the Indiana National Guard.

About Gary/Chicago International Airport

