Gary Area Career Center students provide free services to veterans

Last week, students of the Gary Area Career Center (GACC) hosted a special event in recognition of veterans, providing free services. As a “thank you” for their service, veterans were treated to manicures, courtesy of the cosmetology department, haircuts from the barbering program, breakfast and lunch from the culinary program and oil changes from the auto mechanics program. Students and faculty also planned an entire program for the attendees.

“It’s a time of recognition and fellowship,” said Colonel Richard Ligon, Gary Community School Corporation Criminal Justice and ROTC instructor. “We have planted a seed for other opportunities for our veterans to get involved with the youth.”

Programming at the Gary Area Career Center has expanded to include law enforcement, as well as an extension to the ROTC program under the leadership of Ligon.

“Whether our scholars attend college, trade school, the military or a combination, we are proud to offer so many opportunities as career pathways,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager. “This event was held in honor of Veteran’s Day and gave these servicemen and women a chance to relax and rejuvenate.” Added GACC Director Shelly Martin, “We are grateful for their service.”

