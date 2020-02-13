Game On: Englewood youth will attend All-Star weekend experience courtesy of I Grow Chicago and Socialworks

CHICAGO, IL — February 13, 2020 — I Grow Chicago, the Chicago nonprofit organization on a mission to invest in and grow the Englewood neighborhood of the city, will be providing youth with the opportunity to experience this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game activity, courtesy of Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks organization. The Chicago-native’s nonprofit provided ten tickets for I Grow Chicago youth to attend the NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday, February 14.

“I Grow Chicago aims to foster community connection, skill building and opportunity,” said Robin Carroll, Founder of I Grow Chicago. “Donations and partnership from impactful organizations like SocialWorks Chicago are an essential part of our organization. We’re grateful to SocialWorks for providing our youth a one-of-a-kind experience that they’ll never forget.”

“Chance serving as NBA All-Star ambassador is special. It gives SocialWorks an opportunity to invite youth to really feel the weekend – be a part of it. We’re grateful to advocate for youth and their many forms of success especially when it’s deepening their connection to Chicago and the many it’s many communities,” said Justin Cunningham, Executive Director of SocialWorks.

The profiles of I Grow Chicago and SocialWorks have risen quickly in local and national media in recent years, as the organizations work to provide programming, development and access to opportunities to Chicago’s underserved youth.

The NBA Rising Stars Game is the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent – featuring 20 of the best first- and second-year players in an exhibition game. This year’s contest will be held at the United Center on Friday, February 14 at 8pm and will also be simulcast on TNT and ESPN Radio.

For more information on I Grow Chicago, please visit www.IGrowChicago.org.

About I Grow Chicago

In 2014, I Grow Chicago opened the Peace House, a previously abandoned home in West Englewood that they transformed into a community gathering space. They are creating a culture of hope in Englewood, where a community is ready to make a difference for themselves, their neighbors, and their children. I Grow Chicago engages and employs residents to build their vision of their community and collaboratively work together to lead in five service areas: mentorship and skill building, restorative justice and community building, yoga and mindfulness, creative expression and sustainability and urban farming. They assist approximately 280 individuals on a weekly basis (150 adults and 130 youth) and 3,000 individuals per year. For more information, please visit https://www.igrowchicago.org/.

About SocialWorks

SocialWorks, founded by Grammy-award-winning musician and humanitarian Chance the Rapper, aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Since 2016, SocialWorks has created 5 initiatives that present youth the opportunity to learn and act on their passions. SocialWorks’ programming focuses on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts – directly affecting thousands of youth yearly.Through the initiatives, OpenMike, Warmest Winter, Kids of the Kingdom, The New Chance:Arts & Literature Fund, and My State of Mind, SocialWorks hopes to inspire creativity, build dreams, and advocate for youth success in all its forms.

