G.R.I.E.F. to hold 7th Grief and Mental Health Conference – April 1

The loss of a loved one can be difficult and often accompanied by immense grief. After dealing with the sudden loss of their son in 2015, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. and wife Ella Wade decided to turn their pain into purpose through the creation of a ministry called G.R.I.E.F. (God’s Relief in Every Family). In addition to presenting weekly classes on the campuses of Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago and Gary, the couple has announced its 7th Annual Grief and Mental Health Conference. The event will be held Saturday, April 1st from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Community College – East Chicago, IN Campus, 410 E. Columbus Drive. Professional facilitators from across the country will be featured lecturers.

“The loss of our son continues to be our motivation for helping others through their grief” said Dr Wade. “Our conference provides a variety of workshops for sprirituals leaders and the community at large. We all grieve in different ways, and it is important to identify the strategies to cope with grief effectively.”

Mrs. Wade says that constant prayer and leaning on her husband, who was also grieving, helped them to grow even closer to one another, understand the various stages of grief then develop both a curriculum and conference devoted to helping others managing grief and explore related topics on mental health.”

“We are doing God’s work by taking one of the most difficult times in our lives and using it as a constant opportunity to help others,” said Mrs. Wade. “It brings me joy when others have hope and are inspired by the knoweledge and resources we are sharing.”

The line-up of conference topics and presenters is as follows:

Seminar Classes

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Children and Teens

Sis. Elizabeth Guzman

Addiction and Mental Health Effects of Grief

Sis. Monica Henderson

Dr. Chiedu Nchekwube

Pastor’s Personal Pain

Dr. Dale Cudjoe

Rev. Chet J. Johnson, Sr.

Pastor’s Wives

Lady Robin Grant

Mrs. Janice Mobley

Associate Ministers

Dr. Eric Boone

Rev. Dwight E. Mobley

Grief and Twins

Sis. LyDoska Frank

Intercessors

Sis. Pearlie Eatman – Sis. Melba Miller- Rev. Willie Nelson -Rev. Lonnie Hogan- Rev. Antonio Daggett, Sr.

The partnership with Ivy Tech Community College has allowed the Wades to reach a broader audience. The classes are full, and attendees are referring others to take advantage of the resources that the Wades are offering.

“We feel truly blessed to be a vessel that enables others to not only cope with but conquer their fears of grief,” said Rev. Wade. “Grieving is a normal process with no expiration date. We grieve in different ways. Our courses and this conference will help identify the stages and offer effective strategies to use throughout immediately and long-term.”

For more information about G.R.I.E.F. and the upcoming conference, contact the Wades at 219-682-8402 or via email at [email protected] Connect with the Wades on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jewadeministriesinc.