Free STEM workshop for Southside Chicago public school students hosted by Black at Microsoft

This past weekend, Chicago Public Schools students on the Southside had the opportunity to attend a free STEM workshop. This workshop was hosted by Black at Mircosoft BAM along with Microsoft STEM Americas Division. There was no better treat for the students than to gain further knowledge in technology from experts in the industry during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Organized by local STEM advocate Jamila Parham, owner of The Tech Unicorn the panel featured cybersecurity experts who drew attention to the importance of cybersecurity in protecting systems, networks and programs from digital attacks. The workshop was open to students in grades fifth through eighth. In addition to the wealth of information, every participant received free backpacks full of gifts and lunch.

The guest speakers featured include Senior Cybersecurity Risk Specialist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Demetrius Davis. The Department Chair at Illinois Tech College of Computing, Dr. Calvin Nobles along with the Managing Principle at Data Defenders, Cyrus Walker and Senior Security Consultant at Allstate, Diana Caldwell.

——————————–About Black at Microsoft ———————————————-

Established in 1989, as the first Microsoft-sponsored employee resource group today Black at Microsoft is Microsoft’s longest-running ERG. It was formed to unite Black employees and allies at Microsoft in advancing the growth of Black employees and the Black community by providing a platform for resources and opportunities in tech. BAM regularly collaborates with organizations working towards a similar goal to host events to empower the community.