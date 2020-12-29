Free legal help offered to the public on MLK Day 2021

Hoosiers needing answers to le­gal questions are invited to a free legal consultation during the Indi­ana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” on Jan. 18, 2021. Consultations are pro­vided in-person at numerous state­wide locations or via the statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 1.800.266.2581.

Individuals will speak with one of the more than 200 attorneys volunteering their time and experi­ence during 10- to 15-minute con­sultations to answer general ques­tions and offer legal information. In light of the pandemic, attorneys are especially prepared to speak with you about landlord-tenant issues as well as bankruptcy issues. Additional frequently discussed topics include child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, em­ployment issues, immigration, and wills and estates.

Members of the ISBA donate their time for this once-a-year pro­gram as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys state­wide to provide free legal consul­tations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Please help share this information with the general public who may benefit from free legal counsel. Lo­cal phone numbers and potential walk-in locations will be published at www.inbar.org/talktolawyer clos­er to the date of the event.