Fr. Michael Pfleger to host gun buy-back at St. Sabina

By Eric Runge, WGN

As gun violence continues to rage in the streets of Chicago, a gun buy-back program is set to kick off next week.

Those 25 and younger can turn in guns, no questions asked, and get cash back.

Father Michael Pfleger and other gathered at St. Sabina Church on the South Side Wednesday night, for a special prayer service against gun violence.

Starting next Monday, people will be at the church to accept working guns. You can get $100 for rifles and $200 for handguns or assault rifles.

People who turn in high capacity magazines or clips can get $20. The money was reportedly donated by a businessman fed up with the gun violence.

At the service Wednesday night, Pfleger demanded elected leaders give the same attention to gun violence as they have to the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on WGN.