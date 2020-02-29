Founders’ Day – March 8

On Sunday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m., the Coalition for Remembrance Of Elijah Muhammad (C.R.O.E.) will celebrate its 33rd year in existence. Founders’ Day is the annual gala fundraising event that pays tribute to three Nation of Islam pioneers who united over 30 years ago to establish an institution of higher learning dedicated to one mission. The mission was to make sure that the name, accomplishments, and ideas of Nation of Islam leader the Honorable Elijah Muhammad are remembered.

An archival library located on Chicago’s southwest side, C.R.O.E. houses an extensive collection of photographs, audio/video speeches, television interviews, radio broadcast, table talks, Muhammad Speaks newspaper periodicals, and other memorabilia. Founded in 1987 by Munir Muhammad (Business Manager), Halif Muhammad (Secretary) and Shahid Muslim (Director), C.R.O.E. has been an instrumental resource for scholars, filmmakers and novices alike. Educating, and re-introducing to the Black community the significant impact and vital role the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his followers have had in society.

Every year civic, business, and community leaders in the city and from around the country gather at Founders’ Day to pay homage to this noble cause. Keynote speakers at Founders’ Day in the past have included the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan in 1992 and 1994; Baltimore native, professor and former FBI Agent, Dr. Tyrone Powers; last year actor Harry Lennix addressed the audience sharing his early encounters and recollection of Muslims growing up on the south side of Chicago.

This year Founders’ Day will be unique and different than any other since the formation of C.R.O.E. Absent from the podium, serving as both honoree and MC (master of ceremony), Munir Muhammad, who made his transition on July 9,2019.

Brother Munir Muhammad was the heart and soul of C.R.O.E. serving as Business Manager of the organization as well as later in 1994 as Executive Producer and host of C.R.O.E. TV productions. Munir’s son Jamil has taken on the task of hosting the television program in his father’s absence. He recently interviewed Minister Ishmael Muhammad and the two discussed the legacy of their parents and importance of consistency.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at C.R.O.E., 2435 West 71st Street, Chicago, IL. For ticket information contact C.R.O.E. at 773-925-1600 or croe@croe.org.