Foundation’s annual donation is just in time for the New Year

Methodist Hospitals Foundation continued its holiday tradition of donating a one year’s supply of daily living necessities to support the Northwest Indiana Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) in Gary. The supplies included razors, shaving gel, lotion, deodorant, toothbrush and paste, slippers, combs, soap and shampoo – many items we all take for granted.

“Methodist Hospitals Foundation is privileged to continue to support the work of the Northwest Indiana Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center with our in-kind provision of supplies. We commend the organization for the many ways it changes the lives of those they serve and, in doing so, creates hope and new opportunities for those they serve,” said Judy Lindsey, Executive Director of the Methodist Hospitals Foundation.

The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Adult Rehabilitation Center located in Gary is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program which provides spiritual, social, and emotional assistance for men who have lost the ability to cope with their problems and provide for themselves. The facility, administered by Bill and Diane Price, offers residential housing, group and individual counseling as well as work therapy for program participants. The physical and spiritual care that program participants receive prepares them to re-enter society and return to gainful employment. Many of those who have been rehabilitated are reunited with their families and resume a normal life. A long term commitment of at least six months is required so patterns of poor decision-making can be broken and replaced with positive life choices which will help them become productive citizens of the community. The ARC program is free to men in the Eastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana region.