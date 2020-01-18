Foundation to donate articles of clothing to Homeless Veteran’s Shelter

Initiative is part of Martin Luther King, Jr. Impact Day of Service

The AKArama Foundation – the charitable arm of Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority – is donating hundreds of articles of clothing to Feather Fist, a homeless shelter for veterans located at 9020 S. Langley in Chicago. The donation will be presented by AKArama Foundation President Veletta L. Bell as a show of support of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Impact Day of Service.

The event takes place on Monday, January 20, the national day of observance of the civil rights icon’s birthday.

The day begins at 10:00 a.m. at the AKArama Foundation headquarters at 6220 S. Ingleside. Foundation President Veletta L. Bell will lead over 30 members of the chapter and the undergraduate Beta chapter. They will pack boxes of items that include pants, shirts, underwear, tops, bottoms, socks, hats, ties and toiletries. Members will depart for the shelter at noon to make the presentation at 12:30. The day will culminate with lunch and a ceremony where Pastor Terrance Miller – also a veteran — will deliver a motivational speech.

This initiative aligns with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. International Day of Service. As proclaimed by International President Dr. Glenda Glover, members honor the life and legacy of Dr. King by engaging in a day of service in communities around the world. The goal is to promote peace and community through love, in keeping with Dr. King’s life and teachings.

Members from all over the world where AKA has chapters globally, will be engaged in similar service projects.

Bell explained that the outreach to Feather Fist is part of the Foundation’s campaign titled, “Operation AKA Assist.” The focus of this program is on implementing programs to assist those in need in various communities by directing attention to the plight of the homeless, including children and veterans. Yolanda Bailey is Chairman of the Foundation’s Economic Legacy Committee, which over- sees the program.

In explaining the Foundation’s selection of Feather Fist, Bell declared, “The AKArama Foundation selected Feather Fist because its mission is to provide assistance, resources and a wide array of services to homeless veterans. The Foundation is particularly committed to veterans who fought so hard for our country and find themselves seeking the type of help this agency provides.”

Bailey revealed that this is the second consecutive year that the Foundation has identified Feather Fist as its Impact Day of Service beneficiary. She said that the agency came to the Foundation’s attention because a member’s brother, a Vietnam veteran, received valuable assistance there for his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Their resources and counsel enabled him to address his challenges and to return home and thrive.

Bell stressed that the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday is “not a day off but rather a day when we devote our time and energy to uplift those in need.” She added that this is the type of service the AKArama Foundation renders year-round.

About the AKArama Foundation

The AKArama Foundation, Inc., is the charitable arm of Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Under its umbrella, the chapter provides service and advocacy to the neighboring Woodlawn community. Its many activities include raising community awareness of critical health issues impacting African Americans such as breast cancer awareness and prevention, heart health and nutrition and wellness. Other activities include focusing on education by funding scholarships to assist students in achieving their educational goals and encouraging students to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The AKArama Foundation, Inc. also engages in community service projects that provide assistance to the underserved in international areas populated with people of color. The Martin Luther King, Jr., Impact Day is part of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s service mission that is embraced by International President Dr. Glenda Glover’s theme, “Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service.” Veletta L. Bell is President of the AKArama Foundation.

For more information on the Foundation, log on to www.thetaomega.com and click the “AKARAMA” link.