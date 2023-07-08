Ford calls for pause on utility shutoffs in wake of historic rain and flooding

Photo caption: Shawn K. Ford

With hundreds of West Side residents still dealing with the fallout from last weekend’s flooding, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, is urging local utility companies to help those affected by pausing shutoffs and offering grant assistance while people handle the cost of emergency cleanup and repairs.

“When I speak with impacted residents, I hear how many are struggling to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table,” Ford said. “Especially for those who are on a fixed income or LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), we need to show compassion and come together to help get people back on their feet. A brief moratorium will go a long way in helping our neighbors.”

Ford has been reaching out to and urging utility companies to take action to support flood victims, including ComEd and Peoples Gas. He’s also been in contact with CEDA (Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County, Inc.) and state agencies on additional ways to support residents.

Throughout the week, Ford has been raising donations and working with local volunteers to aid seniors in the cleanup. According to a WBEZ review of 311 data, the West Side’s Austin neighborhood was the source of 1 in 4 basement flooding complaints during the weekend’s record rainfall.

“I’m optimistic that local utilities will do the right thing and choose to help these residents,” Ford said. “From replacing water heaters to getting new furniture, families are dealing with a lot of unexpected expenses. Let’s do what we can to help them out.”

For more information, please contact [email protected].