First annual “National Black Women In Sports Day” launching on July, 7

Diverse Representation, an organization dedicated to increasing the hiring and exposure of Black agents, attorneys, managers, publicists and financial advisors who work in the sports and entertainment industries, has launched National Black Women In Sports Day, which will take place annually on July 7, starting this year.

From Angel Reese’s breakout in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship to Brittney Griner’s return to the United States, 2023 has been a transformative year for Black women in the sports industry. However, despite the monumental strides made by Black women this year, there are still gaping racial disparities across the collegiate and professional level.

Black women currently make up over 70% of players in the WNBA yet at the start of the 2023 season, there were just two Black women in head-coaching jobs (Noelle Quinn of Seattle Storm and Tanisha Wright of Atlanta Dream). In a league made up primarily of women of color, just 21.5% of WNBA head coaches have been Black women in the league’s 27-year history. Similarly, at the collegiate level, Black women make up only 2% of all head coaches in the NCAA and 3% of athletic directors. There is also still a dearth of Black women executives and agents across all leagues.

The aim of Black Women In Sports Day is to not only celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in all facets of the sports industry but also increase awareness and demonstrate the power of diverse representation.

On this year’s inaugural National Black Women In Sports Day, Diverse Representation will launch a new website (www.blackwomeninsports.com), which will serve as a resource hub for those interested in supporting Black women in sports. The website will feature a number of podcasts, organizations, books, and apparel lines spearheaded by Black women in the sports industry. Diverse Representation will also oversee a social media campaign to highlight the accomplishments of Black women in the sports industry and promote greater racial and gender equity and equality. Several notable companies and organizations will be participating in this year’s National Black Women In Sports Day, such as William Morris Endeavor and Wasserman, among others.

“When I think about the impact of Black women in the sports industry, two words come to mind: inspirational and influential. As athletes, Black women continue to stand at the forefront of social justice advocacy, using their voices and platforms for change. As coaches, media personalities and other executives, Black women are setting an example for Black girls and proving that we too belong at the top, which is why this special new day of recognition is so important,” said Alanna Frisby Hernandez, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs & Operations, Team Sports at Wasserman.

Wasserman, a sports marketing and talent management company represents iconic sports figures across the world including athletes such as Brittney Griner and Nneka Ogwumike.

“While there are several resources dedicated to women in the sports industry, there are few resources dedicated specifically to Black women in the sports industry and there are unique challenges and adversities that Black women face that still aren’t being addressed,” says Jaia Thomas, Esq., founder and chief executive officer of Diverse Representation. “Our goal with National Black Women In Sports Day is to spotlight the individuals, organizations, and companies paving the way for greater gender and racial equality in the world of sports.”

