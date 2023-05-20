Final Community Forum on the Superintendent Search 5/22 at Beverly Art Center

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability invites you and your network to participate in our final Community Forum on the Superintendent search on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Beverly Arts Center from 6PM-8PM.

When there is vacancy for police Superintendent, the Commission has 120-days to present three highly qualified candidates to the mayor for consideration. As an essential part of this process, the Commission has been hosting a series of community forums across the city, at which members of the public can provide recommendations to inform the selection of the Superintendent candidates.

If you require language interpretation, including accommodations for deaf and hard of hearing residents, please contact Commission staff at [email protected] The Commission’s unwavering commitment to keeping the public at the forefront of this search process is the cornerstone of our mission. Your valuable insights and input are essential in helping us find the right person for this critical position.

In addition to our public forum, please fill out our survey in English or Spanish to provide your opinions on the qualifications and experience you believe are essential for Chicago’s next CPD Superintendent.