Fest in the First is Back!

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First.
Fest in the First is a celebration of Gary’s First District Neighborhoods: Emerson, Aetna, Glen Ryan and Miller. From 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm Lake Street will be full of fun festivities including live music, horse rides, business bingo, a dance party, an art walk, fair games, a bounce house, story time with a local author, a community art project, local food and much more!
There will be a free accessible shuttle service provided in partnership with the Gary Public Transportation Corporation. The trolley will run from 3-8pm. Please Park at The Miller School Shops (665 S. Lake St. Gary, IN 46403) and hop there.
We will have 5 hours of live music starting at noon at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage on Lake Street featuring The Fabulous Kings, Funky Mojo Daddy and THE NICK DANGER TRIO. Community volunteers are hosting a family corridor in the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. These nonprofits cater to families in Gary and the greater NWI region. There will be an art walk hosted by local advocate, Gretchen Sipp.
Our local DJ will host a family friendly dance party from 3-8pm in the lot next to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, where Gary’s own Illinois Entertainment will provide free horseback rides and the Decay Devils are providing life-sized board games.