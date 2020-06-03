Ferguson picks Ella Jones as first African American and first woman mayor

Both Jones and Robinett, 49, said if elected they would help Ferguson to continue implementing changes in city practices since the 2014 unrest, including a consent decree worked out with the federal government.

They also said they supported the goals of peaceful protesters upset with the death May 25 of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody. But they said they deplored the violence that followed.

Jones said Tuesday night that one of her initial goals as mayor would be “to help stabilize the businesses in Ferguson,” especially those damaged in the recent violence.

She also said she would work to bring the city council together on that and other issues.

Jones’ election continues a significant increase in African American political influence in the city in recent years. In 2014, there was just one Black council member. Now there are four out of six, although Jones will be moving soon, of course, into the mayor’s seat.

The mayoral race in nearby Berkeley was unusual because it featured an incumbent, Hoskins, seeking reelection despite pending felony charges filed against him last year.