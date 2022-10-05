FCC Equestrian University breaks ground in Lynwood, IL

On September 25, 2022, the mayor of the Village of Lynwood, Jada D. Curry, was joined by village officials, Family Christian Center Church (FCC) members, regional elected officials, and Lynwood residents for the groundbreaking ceremony of the future FCC Equestrian University to the Village of Lynwood.

Family Christian Center Pastor Steve Munsey and over 500 church members led a large group of four-legged animals to the site that has been fully purchased by the church. Lynwood residents joined Mayor Curry in welcoming the large contingent to their new property.

FCC PASTOR STEVE MUNSEY (left) listens to Illinois State Representative Marcus Evans. (Photos courtesy of the Village of Lynwood)

Recently Mayor Curry announced the development of the new facility. Family Christian Center Church of neighboring Munster, Indiana is constructing a new equestrian university. As many people know, Family Christian Center is widely known for its dynamic dramatic shows that often display exotic animals during special church services. After having housed many of their four-legged creatures at a farm in the south suburbs, they decided to expand its reach by building a facility that will serve multiple purposes.

Mayor Jada D. Curry

In addition to housing church-owned animals, it will serve as a facility where future veterinarians will learn about providing medical services to horses.

Mayor Curry shared, “I am personally excited about the emotional support services they will offer to children on the autism spectrum and veterans suffering from PTSD.”

The largest portion of this land will be converted into a showcase arena for national and international horse competitions. This venue will draw people from all over the world to the Village of Lynwood and will add to Mayor Curry’s vision for turning Lynwood into a destination town.