FATHERHOOD, FREEDOM, AND THE FUTURE

Father’s Day will be observed on Sunday, June 18. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day, is an American holiday celebrated on June 19. It’s interesting to think about a relationship between Father’s Day and Juneteenth, considering their proximity to each other. Both relate to very important aspects of the African American community that are directly linked to community well-being. For example, fathers are important components of families and can help family members navigate life so that freedom, the result of added stability, can manifest. Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates “belated freedom,” in that it was on that day that the remainder of slaves who did not know they had been freed got word of their emancipation!

So, both Father’s Day and Juneteenth have elements that relate to freedom. The difference is that with Juneteenth the enslaved didn’t know they were freed, and with Father’s Day too many fathers don’t realize the part they play in ensuring the freedom of their families. In both cases, the concept of “freedom” is, and was, prominent.

Chief among those elements that must be retrieved in order for freedom to be freed among Black Americans is that of realizing they have the power to ensure freedom for their families by just playing a part in their offsprings’ lives. This can be done from an economic standpoint, but it can also be done personally by demonstrating a love and respect for family members.

One of the things that is important to fathers is the tradition of charting the economic course for the family. Customarily, he has been the chief money-maker. In order for fathers to stay on top of their game in this regard, there are several things that should be considered. The job market is changing – AI, (Artificial Intelligence), will have a huge impact in the near future on employment. It will take jobs that human beings used to do, but without the coffee breaks, sick days, and vacation pay that comes with breathing people. This creeping trend can already be seen in stores like Target or Walmart where the self-checkout lanes are mechanized, thereby replacing people!

Actually, there is a way to combat this trend, and fathers can use this situation to place their families in better positions – they can make lemonade from AI lemons. One way to do this is to ensure training for themselves and their children in areas that are going to dominate in the future. This is a “hair of the dog that bit you” concept; fight fire with fire by observing the employment trends impacted by AI and then ADAPT!

The foregoing is just one of the things that fathers can do to help strengthen their families. Other things to consider include taking an active interest in whatever is going on, as previously said, especially with the children. Just because a couple is divorced does not mean that quality time can’t be given to the children.

If every father would take this position and pour love into his family; it would ultimately lay the groundwork for the attainment of the kind of freedom that love generates. That is the kind of freedom that will go a long way in helping to heal a community ravaged by the scars of racism and oppression.

It must be said, at this point, that there are many, many fathers who already take their roles seriously. They do the right things and are helping to craft families with successful outcomes. Kudos are forwarded to those men who can count themselves as part of this category.

The truth of the matter is that most African American children are not being raised by their fathers; the burden has been placed on mothers to play both roles, i.e., of mothers AND fathers! Some women are able to manage, but fathers who give attention to their families will be laying the groundwork for future stability if they provide support (financial or emotional) to their families. A father provides a role model for the things that their children must do to navigate life in the world at large. This is necessary for a family’s future freedom based on achievement. Fathers are important backbones of families and this point should not be forgotten! In the meantime, the Crusader wishes for you and yours a safe and peaceful Juneteenth, and to all fathers a successful, love-filled Fathers’ Day. A Luta Continua.