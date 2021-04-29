‘Fast Fridays’ launches with FREE films in more than 500 U.S. theaters

Each of the eight previous Fast films will screen each Friday in chronological order, beginning with 2001s ‘The Fast and the Furious’ on Friday, April 30

Universal Pictures has announced that to celebrate the arrival of “F9,” the newest chapter in the “Fast and Furious” saga, in theaters June 25, the studio and its theater partners across the U.S. will launch a free nationwide screening series of all eight previous “Fast” films, beginning April 30.

The eight-week program will invite fans to watch all eight previous “Fast” films in participating theaters, free of charge, with one film screening each Friday. The films will be screened in chronological order, beginning with 2001s “The Fast and the Furious” on April 30 and culminating with 2017s “The Fate of the Furious” on June 18.

The screening series will launch in more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and will ultimately expand to more than 900 theaters. Theaters that join the screening series after April 30 will begin their screenings with whichever film is already scheduled to screen in that week.

Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas and Premiere Cinemas.

Over the course of eight films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown “Fast” saga has become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of 2017s “The Fate of the Furious,” which debuted in theaters as the biggest global opening of all time, the blockbuster franchise has expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games to an all-new animated series and a successfully launched spin-off franchise.

“The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution. “We’re grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone’s minds with the release of F9 on June 25.”

Screening tickets will be distributed by each individual theater and will be available the Friday before each weekly screening, starting on Friday, April 30.

Beginning schedule is: Friday, 4/30 – “The Fast and the Furious” and Friday, 5/7 – “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. “F9” is the ninth chapter in the “Fast & Furious” saga, which has endured for two decades. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he is going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they have ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother.

The film stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, Oscar® winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. “F9” also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

Visit [www.FastFridayScreenings.com] for more information on participating theaters and for details on how to receive tickets. For trailer, visit [www.thefastsaga.com].