Farmers Markets to address Lake County food deserts

On July 17, Lake County Eats Local began hosting weekly farmers markets to address food accessibility in East Chicago and Gary. The first market is opening at ArtHouse, 411 E 5th Ave, Gary, Ind., on Friday, July 17 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Vendors include Ancient Mystic, Faith Farms, Innovative Catering and Sweets, Laird Farms, That Keto Kitchen, Trail My Mix and Your Way Catering.

The program, funded by a grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture, is a partnership between the cities of East Chicago and Gary, Legacy Foundation, the NWI Food Council, and Purdue University Cooperative Extension. The program aims to increase revenue and sustainability in the two Lake County, Indiana cities.

The goal of Lake County Eats Local is to increase accessibility of fresh produce by offering farmers markets for a 16-week period during the summer, and on-the-go markets throughout the year. Markets will be located along locations that are easily accessible to residents, including ArtHouse in Gary and HealthLinc in East Chicago.

To increase affordability, vendors will be accepting payment options including EBT/SNAP and cash. Market dates and locations, vendor list and vendor application can be found at www.lakecountyeatslocal.org. For more information, email Program Manager Marie Pittman at lakecountyeatslocal@legacyfdn.org.

About Legacy Foundation

Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit community foundation that supports the passions of philanthropic individuals, organizations, and businesses in Lake County, Ind. Through the generosity of many donors, Legacy has awarded more than $40 million to charitable causes since its founding in 1992. With a deep knowledge of local issues, we work creatively across the public, private and philanthropic sectors to address challenges throughout Lake County. For more information, visit www.legacyfdn.org.