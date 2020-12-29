Experienced minimally invasive spine surgeon joins region’s most preferred orthopedic practice

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is pleased to announce that Dwight S. Tyndall, M.D., a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon, will be joining Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute as a partner in January 2021. Dr. Tyndall has been practicing spine surgery in northwest Indiana and the Chicago area for over 20 years. During that time, he has built a very successful surgical practice focusing on nonsurgical and surgical treatment of spinal conditions. Dr. Tyndall is a strong advocate of both minimally invasive and outpatient spine surgery.
Dr. Tyndall will be available to see patients at the practice’s new Munster office at 759 45th St., Suite 201. Patients in need of specialized back, neck and spine care are encouraged to call (219) 250-5035 or (219) 921-1444 to schedule an appointment.
As a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Tyndall provides both the latest nonsurgical and surgical care for injuries and conditions of the back, neck and spine, including technology such as cervical disc replacement, a motion-preserving procedure for advanced degenerative disorders in the neck and minimally invasive spine surgery. Dr. Tyndall believes that these latest spine treatments and techniques are patient-centric since they help to speed patients’ recovery, reduce their pain, improve their function and strength and allow a faster return to normal daily activities.
“I am very excited to be joining Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute,” Dr. Tyndall noted. “I view Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute as the premier orthopedic group in the Chicagoland area. They are extremely patient-focused and, as a group, are dedicated to making their patients’ lives better and being a positive force in the community.”
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Tyndall to our team,” says Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute CEO Dale Ingram. “He has been a staple in our health care community for over a decade as a leader and pioneer in minimally invasive and outpatient spine surgery and patient-centered spine care, and he shares our goal of helping patients throughout the region overcome their pain and return to their healthy, active lifestyles.”
Dr. Tyndall has trained at world renowned institutions, such as Stanford University, NYU and the Hospital for Special Surgery. He completed his surgical internship at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, his orthopedic surgery residency at Stanford Medical Center in California and his fellowship in spine surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery, also in New York City. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and has spent years helping to develop new minimally invasive surgery techniques, outpatient spine surgery instruments and implants. Dr. Tyndall has served as a clinical assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine for over a decade and is a four-time winner of the Vitals Patients’ Choice Award.
To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Tyndall, call (219) 250-5035 or (219) 921-1444.
Preferred 4 to 1 over any other orthopedic practice in the region, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute’s doctors have remained regional leaders in providing compassionate, specialized care since 1968. With 11 state-of-the-art facilities, located in Chesterton. Crown Point, Knox, LaPorte, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Schererville and Valparaiso, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is committed to providing the exceptional, compassionate musculoskeletal care needed to keep you moving and enjoying life. For more information on Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute and its doctors, visit www.LBJI.com or like Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institution on Facebook.
