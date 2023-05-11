Experience an unforgettable pre-Mother’s Day celebration at The Quarry Cabaret

Real Men Charities, presenter of the Real Men Cook Father’s Day tradition, is thrilled to announce its upcoming pre-Mother’s Day Cabaret in South Shore at The Quarry, set to take place on Saturday, May 13th. This remarkable celebration promises an enchanting evening of live music, delectable dinner, and a full bar, creating a truly memorable experience for attendees.

The pre-Mother’s Day Cabaret is designed to honor and celebrate the special women in our lives. It offers an exceptional opportunity to treat your mom, aunt, grandmother, or any influential woman to a night of elegance, entertainment, and appreciation. We will have a special acknowledgment of Yvonne Bennett who mothered many for decades as an educator and principal of Bryn Mawr Elementary School, which includes Michelle Obama. With its vibrant atmosphere and captivating performances, this event is the perfect way to show gratitude and make lasting memories.

Highlights of the pre-Mother’s Day Cabaret event include:

1. Live Music: Enjoy the enchanting melodies of talented musicians, who will perform a curated selection of songs throughout the evening. From soulful tunes to lively beats, the music will set the stage for an unforgettable experience.

2. Delectable Dinner: Delight your taste buds with a scrumptious dinner featuring a carefully crafted menu of delectable dishes. Our culinary team has meticulously designed a gourmet dining experience that will satisfy even the most discerning palates.

3. Full Bar: Raise a glass and toast to the special women in your life at our full bar. Our skilled mixologists will be ready to craft your favorite cocktails and serve a wide selection of beverages to complement the evening.

“We are thrilled to invite our community to this extraordinary pre-Mother’s Day Cabaret,” said Rael Jackson, Director at Real Men Charities. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the cherished women in our lives and create memories together. We’ve put together an incredible lineup of entertainment and dining to ensure an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for the pre-Mother’s Day Cabaret are available for purchase starting today. To secure your spot at this remarkable celebration, visit www.TheQuarryChi.com Early booking is strongly recommended, as limited seats are available.

For media inquiries, complimentary press passes, or interviews, please contact Loren Taylor at [email protected] or 773-676-4722.