Enrollment Fairs scheduled for the Gary Community School Corporation June 1 and 2

The Gary Community School Corporation is excited to announce a series of enrollment fairs for the 2023-2024 academic year. The events will be held at the Gary Area Career Center, 1800 E. 35th Avenue on June 1st from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and June 2nd from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The sessions will provide an opportunity for parents and students in the region to learn more about the available programs in the Gary schools and enroll children in grades K-12 for the upcoming academic year.

The Enrollment Fair will offer a range of activities for students, including free giveaways, interactive games, and opportunities to meet teachers and staff members from various schools. Families can also attend information sessions where they can learn more about the district’s curriculum, athletics, extracurricular activities and other resources available to support student success.

The Enrollment Fair is open to all families who want to enroll their children in any of the Gary Community School Corporation’s schools. Whether the goal is elementary, middle or high school, there are plenty of options available.

For more information, visit the Gary Community School Corporation website at www.Garyschools.org or by contacting your local school.

Bethune Early Childhood Development Center (Pre-K) (219) 886-6542

Banneker at Marquette Elementary (219) 321-8545

Beveridge Elementary (219) 321-8546

Frankie Woods McCullough Academy Elementary (219) 944-7301

Glen Park Academy (219) 318-2800

Williams Elementary (219) 881-3600

Bailly STEM Academy Middle School (219) 980-6326

Gary Middle School for the Visual and Performing Arts (219) 321-8547

West Side Leadership Academy High School (219) 413-9870