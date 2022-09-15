Englewood Jazz Festival Increases its Run to Four Days Exposing Chicago Youth to Jazz Music Continues to Be Focus

The 23rd Annual Englewood Jazz Festival is taking place on Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Hamilton Park & Cultural Center at 513 West 72nd Street, Chicago. The highly-anticipated annual celebration and tribute to jazz music had been a one or two-day event for over two decades. This year’s fest will bring four days of rich cultural heritage and musical jubilation to Chicago’s south side during a time when people are enjoying opportunities to attend in-person events. Indoor and outdoor entertainment will include performances by several jazz legends and rising stars. Kenny Garrett, Grammy-winner and one of the most influential jazz saxophonists in the industry, is scheduled to close out Saturday’s star-studded line-up.
The Englewood Jazz Festival is produced by Live the Spirit Residency, a nonprofit with a remarkable history of introducing some of the greatest jazz musicians to the world. The program offers after school jazz education to youth in Englewood year-round. Their mission is to increase musical resources in the community and connect the past to the present through partnerships with artists and arts organizations committed to music, mentoring, and inter-generational knowledge exchange.
FEATURED ARTISTS
Kenny Garrett, Endea Owens, Theodis Rodgers, Jr., Reggie Nicholson, Makaya McCraven, Dee Alexander, and others.
FESTIVAL LINE-UP
Thursday, September 15th
6:00 pm Makaya McCraven
Friday, September 16th
6:00 pm Endea Owens
Saturday, September 17th
11:00 am Ernest Dawkins & the Young Masters
12:15 pm Theodis Rodgers, Jr.
1:30 pm Reggie Nicholson
3:00 pm Ernest Dawkins – Refound Connections featuring Al Strong and Dee Alexander
4:15 pm Spirit of Jazz Award Presentation Recipients:
Yvette Moyo, executive director of The Quarry
Margret Murphy Webb, executive director of the Southside Jazz Coalition
Kate Dumbleton, executive director of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival
4:45 pm Kenny Garrett