Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
IOT 2022 Fall MOE Display LOL 728x90 1
The 23rd Annual Englewood Jazz Festival

Englewood Jazz Festival Increases its Run to Four Days Exposing Chicago Youth to Jazz Music Continues to Be Focus

Community / By

The 23rd Annual Englewood Jazz Festival is taking place on Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Hamilton Park & Cultural Center at 513 West 72nd Street, Chicago. The highly-anticipated annual celebration and tribute to jazz music had been a one or two-day event for over two decades. This year’s fest will bring four days of rich cultural heritage and musical jubilation to Chicago’s south side during a time when people are enjoying opportunities to attend in-person events. Indoor and outdoor entertainment will include performances by several jazz legends and rising stars. Kenny Garrett, Grammy-winner and one of the most influential jazz saxophonists in the industry, is scheduled to close out Saturday’s star-studded line-up.

The Englewood Jazz Festival is produced by Live the Spirit Residency, a nonprofit with a remarkable history of introducing some of the greatest jazz musicians to the world. The program offers after school jazz education to youth in Englewood year-round. Their mission is to increase musical resources in the community and connect the past to the present through partnerships with artists and arts organizations committed to music, mentoring, and inter-generational knowledge exchange.

FEATURED ARTISTS

 

Kenny Garrett, Endea Owens, Theodis Rodgers, Jr., Reggie Nicholson, Makaya McCraven, Dee Alexander, and others.

FESTIVAL LINE-UP

 

Thursday, September 15th

6:00 pm                                     Makaya McCraven

Friday, September 16th

6:00 pm                                     Endea Owens

Saturday, September 17th

11:00 am                                   Ernest Dawkins & the Young Masters

12:15 pm                                   Theodis Rodgers, Jr.

1:30 pm                                     Reggie Nicholson

3:00 pm                                     Ernest Dawkins – Refound Connections featuring Al Strong and Dee Alexander

4:15 pm                                     Spirit of Jazz Award Presentation Recipients:

Yvette Moyo, executive director of The Quarry

Margret Murphy Webb, executive director of the Southside Jazz Coalition

                                                     Kate Dumbleton, executive director of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival

4:45 pm                                     Kenny Garrett

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top