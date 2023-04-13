Employee-owned dispensary opens its doors in Matteson

Photo caption: (L to R) Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin Manager of Luxleaf Matteson Village President Carolyn Palmer Matteson Village Administrator Anthony Burton

Residents, Regional and local officials gathered on Wednesday at the all-new Matteson Lux Leaf Dispensary store for its official grand opening to the public. Lux Leaf is an employee-owned company.

Lux Leaf originally opened in March of 2023 at 5539 Miller Circle Drive, near the Matteson Auto Mall, southwest of the interchange of Interstate 57 and U.S. 30. It received its license from the state of Illinois to sell cannabis on March 14.

Lux Leaf is projecting sales of $10 million in its first year. Matteson requires a 3% tax on recreational sales, which would equate to $300,000 for the Village.

“The cannabis industry has become could a major boon to many local economies throughout the nation. It has led to the creation of new jobs, has built wealth in historically underserved communities, and has increased state and local tax revenue,” says Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin.

Chalmers-Currin adds, “With the new regulated adult-use cannabis market now having a significant impact on society, the Village board decided to make proactive investments to ensure the people disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of these substances can reap the benefits of the new industry.”

“I am happy to express my support for Mayor Chalmers-Currin and the Matteson Village Board’s plan to welcome the cannabis industry within its borders because it addresses important historical inequities in the way cannabis was criminalized throughout Illinois,” said Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin

Rich Township Supervisor and Democratic Committeeman says, “Matteson continues to break barriers by its unique ability to attract diverse forms of economic development. The Village is one of few communities in the United States that has rebounded so quickly from the retail meltdown of 2019. I applaud Sheila Chalmers-Currin, the village board and the administration for its unwavering efforts to overcome such challenges.