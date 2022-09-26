Elected Officials to Sponsor Community Fall Fest

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary Councilman Dwight A. Williams, County Councilman Charlie Brown, Sheriff Oscar Martinez, County Commissioner Kyle Allen, Calumet Twp. Trustee Kimberly Robinson, and County Assessor LaTonya Spearman will join forces to sponsor the 2nd Annual Fall Fest. The event will be held on Ridge Road in front of the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Rd on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-6 p.m.
A disc-jockey will provide music for dancing from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, free school supplies, free food, four bounce houses for the children, and continuous live entertainment on stage.
The event is open to the public and is free. For additional information contact Smith at 219- 980-7120.