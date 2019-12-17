Edgewater Health Collects Socks for the Homeless

Edgewater Health is hosting a Sock Drive to collect 1,000 pairs of new socks for the homeless. From November 1 thru December 20, 2019 the organization best known for providing quality health care for individuals and families throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana, will be partnering with NIPSCO, Lake Ridge New Tech School, Indiana University Northwest, Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana Parenting Institute, and St. Monica & Luke Church to provide collection points. Employees, students, parishioners, and the general public are invited to donate new socks for children and adults.

Once collection bins are filled Edgewater Community Outreach coordinators, Nina Johnson and Sandra Campos, will deliver new socks to homeless shelters, relief agencies, and directly to homeless individuals living under freeway overpasses, in abandoned buildings, and sheltered at the Adam Benjamin, Jr. Metro Station in Gary.

Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley, Superintendent of Lake Ridge Schools Corporation and Vice-Chairman of Edgewater Health’s Board of Directors, said the Sock Drive has been an inspirational and instructional experience for students and staff. “It’s been truly amazing to see teachers, students, and administrators come together for this common cause, to contribute to the betterment of those less fortunate, for something bigger than themselves, and to learn the value of giving back in the process.”

Members of the press are invited to shadow Nina and Sandra as they begin distributing socks to the homeless starting December 16th. For more information or for delivery times, please call Nina Johnson at (219) 885-4264, ext. 2302.

For over forty years Edgewater Systems, designated as a 501 (c) 3, non-profit organization has been committed to meeting the health needs of Families and Individuals of Northwest Indiana. Located at 1100 West Sixth Avenue in Gary, Indiana Edgewater Health provides a complete line of behavioral healthcare and addiction services for adults, families and children. For more information about the complete range of services provided by Edgewater Health, call 219-885-4264, or check out the web site at www.edgewaterhealth.org.