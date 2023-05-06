ECIER Foundation students learn about careers in aviation

Photo caption: ECIER FOUNDATION STUDENTS and the Friends of ECIER members are pictured seated on a Boeing Aviation aircraft during the tour

The ECIER Foundation was created to educate, empower and equip youth to realize their potential and achieve their dreams. The foundation believes that empowering today’s youth will develop leadership skills that can impact self-esteem.

ECIER’s program provides exposure and tools needed for students in today’s society.

As part of the program, ECIER Foundation students experienced the opportunity to tour Boeing’s facility in NW Indiana to learn about careers in aviation.

“We hope that our students were inspired by the tour and walk away with an interest of having a career in aviation,” said Chareice White, Founder and Chairman of the Board of ECIER Foundation.

ECIER Foundation is designed to empower and teach innovation, entrepreneurship, and television production. The Board of Directors’ desire is to enhance, motivate and educate students on structured initiatives and increase their awareness, provide college readiness, life skills, building wealth, financial literacy, investing and opening bank accounts, along with providing community service. ECIER Foundation has been featured on Good Morning America’s third edition GMA3.