ECIER Foundation and the City of Gary Awards Scholarships During Inaugural Holiday Dinner

The ECIER Foundation recently hosted its inaugural holiday dinner for students enrolled in the foundation’s programs. Students were treated to dinner at the Diamond Center with all attendees practicing social distancing and wearing masks. Guests enjoyed a delightful dinner prepared by Righteous Ribs. The gracious hosts were proprietors Apostle Kelly Williams and Pastor Eric Boone.

ECIER Foundation Board of Directors and Friends of ECIER provided unforgettable holiday gift bags from various businesses which included Indiana American Water, Majestic Star Casino/Spectacle Entertainment, South Shore Railcats, Peoples Bank, Chicagoland Popcorn, Gary Educational Development Foundation Inc. They also received donations from the ECIER Foundation Board of Directors and Friends of ECIER.

Four ECIER alumni students were awarded scholarships; Joshua Phillips ($2,500 to Purdue University Northwest), Zharia Dodson ($2,500 to Trine University), Maya Bailey ($2,000 to IVY Tech Community College) and Aaron Whittaker, ($2,000 to Huston Tillotson University).

In November 2020, ECIER Foundation hosted a kick off and a workshop for a select group of students enrolled in the program to design, produce and host their own television show. Students will provide the name of the show, be taught how to run the cameras, become directors and host their own show.

ECIER Foundation offers three programs – Gary Scholars/Innovators & Entrepreneurs, Future Leaders and ECIER Alumni.

Gary Scholars – Innovators and Entrepreneurs – High school students are required to attend workshops, learn about various careers, innovation & entrepreneurship and meet with entrepreneurs. Producing the television show is a new addition for the students. Upon completion of the program students become eligible to receive a scholarship to attend a college or university of their choice.

Alumni Program – College students in undergraduate or graduate school programs become mentors to the current ECIER middle school and high school students. The Alumni also become guest speakers for the foundation, along with sharing their successes and challenges in college and their entrepreneurial businesses.

ECIER Foundation and the City of Gary partnered to engage in awarding scholarships to Gary Scholars to help empower today’s youth with a good education. Majestic Star Casino/Spectacle Entertainment provide the donation for the scholarships.

ECIER Foundation, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created to educate and empower youth with information about careers, innovation and entrepreneurship, to realize their potential and achieve their dreams.