Easter Egg-Stravaganza Returns to Lincoln Park Zoo

Celebrate Spring with Egg Hunts, Breakfast, and a Visit from the Easter Bunny April 11

Eggs-tra special fun at the zoo? We’re all ears! Gather your peeps and head to Lincoln Park Zoo’s Easter Egg-Stravaganza April 11.

The Easter weekend celebration runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and includes meet and greets with the Easter Bunny, multiple egg hunts for different age groups, free rides on the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel and Lionel Train Adventure, music to get you hopping, crafts, specialty crafted cash concessions, and more!

“Easter Egg-Stravaganza is the perfect way to celebrate springtime,” said Director of Events Josh Rupp. “Families and children can enjoy the spring blooms while searching for more than 20,000 Easter eggs on zoo grounds.”

Choose between two ticket options: general and VIP. General admission is $20. For $49, VIP admission includes brunch, two complimentary cocktails for those of age, early access, and more. Baby bunnies under 1 year old are free with a paid adult! Lincoln Park Zoo members receive a 10% discount. Not a member? Join today.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lpzoo.org/easter.

Easter fun at the zoo continues with an Easter Sunday Brunch at Café Brauer! Savor an egg-cellent meal, mingle with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy views of Nature Boardwalk. Choose from four seatings: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. Cost of admission is $45 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 1-12, and free for tiny tots 1 year and younger.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lpzoo.org/events.

Events like Easter Egg-Stravaganza and Easter Sunday Brunch help keep Lincoln Park Zoo free and open 365 days a year. Learn more about Lincoln Park Zoo at lpzoo.org.