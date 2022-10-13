Early voting begins for 2022 General Election

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that on Wednesday, October 12 was the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election.

Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General Election Day. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by Thursday, October 27.

More than half of Indiana counties now offer vote centers, which allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling location in their county.

Hoosier voters can go to www.indianavoters.com to view a sample ballot and check their voting locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote early in-person.