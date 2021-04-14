E. Faye Butler to direct Artemisia Theatre’s World Premiere of “Goods”

Lauren Ferebee’s New Feminist Sci-Fi Adventure About Two Female Intergalactic Trash Collectors, May 5-30, 2021

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Two intergalactic trash collectors, both women, one Black, one white, are hurtling through space toward the finish of their anniversary route, ready to celebrate their return to Earth. But a surprising job sends them back out to the asteroid belt and forces them to make a devastating choice.

That’s the launch pad for “Goods,” a world premiere play by Lauren Ferebee receiving its virtual world premiere May 5-30, 2021, by Artemisia Theatre. Chicago stage legend E. Faye Butler directs. Artemisia Founder and Artistic Director Julie Proudfoot is the producer and will perform the role of Marla. Shariba Rivers makes her Artemisia debut as Sam. The “Goods” production team includes Willow James (sound), LaVisa Williams (costumes), Peter Sullivan of Marsten McCoy Media (videographer) and Lizzy Liebermann (assistant director and production manager).

“Goods” will be a virtual, ticketed production with streaming performances May 5-30: Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets to “Goods” are $30. For tickets and information, visit [artemisiatheatre.org]. Note: ticket buyers will be sent a dedicated link and security code to access the production one hour before start time.

The goods on “Goods”

The year is 2100. Marla and Sam are celebrating their 20th anniversary working together as interplanetary trash collectors. Their spaceship might be small and dingy, but it keeps them from dealing with sinking cities, an out-of-control refugee crisis, and their own personal histories. However, as they head toward the finish of their anniversary route, an unexpected job forces them to confront the problems and choices of the world they’ve left behind and their relationship to one another.

“All civilizations have trash. It’s a unifying characteristic. That means every civilization has garbage collectors,” explains playwright Lauren Ferebee. “I’ve always been a science fiction fan, so with “Goods” I wanted to bring the excitement and newness of space travel into a play with two women who see space travel as the most routine, mundane task. What does space mean to Marla and Sam? What happens when we run out of space? I thought perhaps by looking forward, just a little, we could wonder at how progress and devastation go hand and hand, and maybe think a little more deeply about who progress benefits, who gets left behind, and why.”

“Goods” is the first of two plays penned specifically for virtual production to be premiered this year by Artemisia, where Ferebee is a 2021 playwright-in-residence. E. Faye Butler (director) is Board President of Artemisia Theatre, founded in 2011 and dedicated to strong feminist storytelling. “Goods” marks her first production with the company. “Women still struggle to find a place where they can share their stories, be their true selves as artists,” says Butler. “That’s what I love about Artemisia. It’s a sisterhood of leaders, who empower women as writers, directors and performers. A sisterhood that gives and will always give women a voice. A place where women can bring their fire, their passion and their lived experience and share true stories from their perspective.”

Butler is no stranger to the theatre. As a performer she has a career that spans over 30 years nationally and internationally as an actress and singer. Most recently she performed the role of Fannie Lou Hamer in “Fanny Lou Hamer: Speak On It!” for Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. Her directing credits include “Lettin’ the Good Times Roll with Fe and Faye,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’” (Portland Stage, Peoria Players and Old Town Playhouse) and “The Wiz” (Columbia College), among others. [e-fayebutler.com].

For more, visit [artemisiatheatre.org] where you can sign up for the company’s e-newsletter and subscribe to its new feminist podcast, “We Women.”