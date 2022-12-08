Dusable Museum to host “The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend” December 9-10, 2022

The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center will host The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend, a two-day event on Dec. 9-10, to culminate the “Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color Is Fashion Exhibition” which made its debut at The DuSable in August. The special exhibition pays tribute to Black aesthetics and innovation throughout history and draws influence from Ebony Fashion Fair, NYC Ball Culture, and Black cinema.

“The Renaissance theme recognizes a new era, such as what The DuSable experienced earlier this year with the new name and branding refresh,” said Danny Dunson, Director of Curatorial Services and Community Partnerships at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. “Renaissance also references the current zeitgeist of Black artistry, innovation and culture and the centering of marginalized voices within the Black community, as well as Beyoncé’s latest album, ‘Renaissance,’ which signifies many elements and themes of “The Color Is.”

The weekend will unpack layers of culture, history, innovation, and artistry embodied within the themes of the exhibition. Day one will kick-off at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at The DuSable with The Color Is: Renaissance Symposium. The symposium will exhibit an all-day event of presentations, screenings, panels, and performances that explore the messages, influences, and histories expressed in “The Color Is.” The event will also offer a platform for artists, creative entrepreneurs, cultural leaders, designers, established and emerging scholars to showcase their passions and talents. Attendance to the event is free with museum admission. Tickets are also available on Eventbrite for $12 + fees.

Following the final symposium session, the day will conclude with a special screening of the documentary film, “376 Days” in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art. Directed by Claude-Aline Miller, the film captures an intimate portrait of the Cave brothers, highlighting the creative process of The Color Is fashion collection.

Day two will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at The DuSable and present The Color Is: Renaissance Closing Ceremony. An evening celebration honoring the closing of the “Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color Is Fashion Exhibition.” The fundraising event will support The DuSable’s future arts and culture programming exhibitions, The DuSable Museum Artist Residency, curated art-focused events, and arts-focused learning.

“We have proudly coined the event as a people’s gala with a purpose, and we have intentionally set the event tickets at an accessible price,” said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. “Our goal is to reach a demographic that may have never been to the museum before, while also allowing different economic groups to experience the exhibition and support a community institution—the oldest independent Black history museum in the nation.”

Honorees of the special night will be brothers Nick Cave and Jack Cave, creators of “The Color Is Fashion Exhibition.” Celebrity stylist and television personality Law Roach will make a special appearance, and the event will also feature a mini ball, highlighting ballroom and vogue culture hosted by The Iconic Midwest Mother, Ayanna Balenciaga of the House of Balenciaga. The evening will close with a dance party featuring the sounds of DJ Gucci Roxx.

Tickets to the closing ceremony are currently available on Eventbrite for $80 + fees leading up to the event.