DuSable Museum of African American History closed

Because the safety of the community, our visitors, volunteers, and staff is of vital importance to the DuSable Museum of African American History, the Museum closed and will remain closed through March 31, 2020. All public events and facility rentals will be rescheduled.

Although there has been no known incidence of COVID-19 within the DuSable Museum community, we are taking the important step to close voluntarily to support city-and state-wide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We make this decision with great sadness, but we are committed to working with our communities and partners to address the outbreak of COVID-19.

We support science-based decision making in public policy and we believe this is the responsible course we must take.

Current ticket holders for our new virtual reality exhibit “The March” will be able to re-book their experience for a later date since this exhibit will run through November 30, 2020.

Museum staff will work remotely. Essential operations staff will continue working on-site for the security of the Museum and exhibits.

Please remember that we all need to work together to guard our health and our community. We urge you to become familiar with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations: practice good hygiene and if you’re sick, please stay home.

For more information about the city of Chicago’s efforts to address and contain the virus, please visit www.chicago.gov/coronavirus

We appreciate your support and understanding and hope for good health for all the DuSable community’s friends and families.

Perri L. Irmer

President & CEO

DuSable Museum of African American History