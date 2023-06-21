Drought conditions endangering Illinois soybean and corn crops

As the Illinois drought continues into the summer, Illinois farmers are reporting that corn and soybean crops are feeling the effects.

Abnormally dry conditions not only expanded during the third week of June, but with the latest round of hot conditions, they also intensified. According to the latest Drought Monitor, nearly the entire state was rated abnormally dry to in drought.

“The drought across the area continues to worsen, with portions of our area now in the ‘Severe’ category,” the National Weather Service in Chicago said in an update. “Much of our area has seen less than 25% of the normal rainfall in the past 30 days, and the long-range forecasts do not look favorable widespread, soaking rain.”

United State Department of Agriculture Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener said corn and soybean crops have deteriorated.

In the latest USDA Illinois crop progress and condition report, 18% of soybeans were considered very poor to poor, while 20% of the corn crop was considered very poor to poor.

“It’s not good,” Paul Otto of Freese-Notis Weather told the RFD Radio Network. “High pressure over the Great Lakes blocks the progression of any rain shields.”

Illinois has suffered from flash droughts since mid-April. Only three months ago, the state had no drought conditions at all.

There is a glimmer of hope in the near future as rain is being forecast for this weekend for many parts of the state.

