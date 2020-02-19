Diversity and inclusion celebrated by Urban League of Northwest Indiana

Annual award luncheon planned to salute advancement in diversity and inclusion initiatives, Congressman Peter Visclosky to keynote

To the representatives of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Diversity and Inclusion are much more than “buzz words.” Born out of the pressing need for African Americans to gain fair and equitable access to employment and educational opportunities, the Urban League of NWI is in its 75th year of service and staying true to its mission.

On Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (vendor showcase at 10:00 a.m.), the League will host its annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards Luncheon at Avalon Manor in Merrillville. Retiring Congressman Peter Visclosky will deliver the keynote address.

This highly anticipated event acknowledges the contributions made by businesses, non-profit organizations, civic organizations, and educational intuitions that have clearly demonstrated advocacy for diversity and inclusion through programs and initiatives in communities across Northwest Indiana.

“So many organizations and institutions in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties have recognized the importance of and work tirelessly to create environments that are diverse and inclusive,” said Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. “We applaud their efforts during this luncheon and invite more groups to share how they too are making advances in this space.”

Businesses, organizations and educational institution are invited to participate in the luncheon by submitting nominations for awards, serving as a sponsor, purchasing an ad as well reserving a vendor table. For more information, call 219-887-9621 or visit www.ulofnwi.org.