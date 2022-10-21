Cyber security expert addressed Gary Chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce members attending the recent luncheon had the benefit of hearing from a nationally recognized leader in cyber security. The featured guest speaker was Katrina Terry, CEH, Lionfish Cyber Security.

Terry’s speech provided timely information as it was a day ahead of the Oct. 11 White House National Security Council announcing initiatives to strengthen America’s cybersecurity.

Katrina Terry has provided consultation to businesses large and small on becoming “Cyber Resilient.” In executive leadership for over 15 years, she has a background in Digital Forensics, is also a Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Executive Director/CEO of LION 195 Against Trafficking.

Terry is a Navy veteran that served in Operation Enduring Freedom, and is the Chief Revenue Officer for Lionfish Cyber Security. Terry’s passion is in cyber security, and her continued mission is to protect Americans and their businesses to be Cyber Resilient.

The General meeting/luncheon was held Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Avenue in Merrillville, Indiana. Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home was the sponsor of the luncheon.