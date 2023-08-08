Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
CWI partners with Senator Eddie Melton to host 2nd Annual Career Expo Aug. 9th at RailCats stadium

Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton appreciates the role of workforce development in improving the quality of life for residents. He stays engaged and up to date on programs and initiatives. He shows up and participates in discussions and strategic sessions that benefit the entire region. When gauging his interest on a second event to help people find new or better career paths, there was no hesitation.

“We had such impressive participation and outcomes from last year’s event, we just have to come back and do it again even bigger,” said Senator Melton. “Connecting people to opportunities and resources is key. It’s just a great opportunity for individuals to see what opportunities are available and for employers to see, firsthand, a talent pool that is ready, motivated and energized.” 

 The 2nd Annual Senator Eddie Melton Career Expo will feature more than 50 employers and is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Gary SouthShore RailCats U.S. Steelyard in Gary, Ind. The event is free and open to the public. All jobseekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.  

 The event is sponsored by Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Cooks Home Assistance Care, Horizon Bank and Carmeuse. 

 For more information about this event, please contact Crystal Peek at (219) 259-4658 or [email protected].

