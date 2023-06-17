Cuts for a cause: Chicago police officer’s facial hair helps raise money for kids this Father’s Day weekend

For every FREE beard trim at mobile barbershop event, men’s grooming leader Wahl will donate $100 to his charity that supports South Side children

WHAT:

Last year, Chicago police officer Kenneth Griffin was honored as a finalist in the Wahl ‘Benevolent Beards’ Contest for his charitable efforts and impressive beard. Griffin started the charity ‘No Matter What’ to mentor at-risk kids from the same South Side neighborhood he grew up in. He offers them new experiences like summer camps where they can feel safe and have fun.

To celebrate Griffin’s ability to combine good grooming with goodwill, and in conjunction with the launch of this year’s contest, Wahl is bringing its mobile barbershop to The Quarry Event Center this Father’s Day Weekend on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (CDT), and Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (CDT). The visit is in partnership with Real Men Cook organizers and for every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to support Griffin’s charity.



WHY:

Wahl’s mission is to make the world a better – or bearder – place to live. What does that mean? The Wahl Mobile Barbershop is traveling the country and visiting past contest finalists — like Kenneth Griffin — who are doing good in the world. Wahl is celebrating them by hosting beard grooming events, and for every FREE beard trim the company will donate $100 to support their charities. Along the way, Wahl will also be looking for another bearded do-gooder to be named our next ‘Wahl Man of the Year.’ This search is part of the Wahl ‘Benevolent Beards’ Contest, which includes a Grand Prize of $20,000 for the winner and $5,000 for their charity.



WHEN & WHERE: