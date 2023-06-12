CTA’s Pride Train celebrates Chicago’s diversity and inclusiveness

Photo caption: CTA’s Pride Train (courtesy of the CTA)

8-car Red Line train featuring new design will run through fall; Customers can also order the new Pride Ventra Card

To celebrate Pride Month, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) today announced the return of the Pride Train, a celebration of the dynamism and continuing evolution of the LGBTQIA+ community in Chicago and nationwide.

This year’s train features a new design, which will appear on all eight cars of the train. Celebrating its sixth anniversary, the train will run on the Red Line starting Monday, June 12. Additionally, CTA and Ventra have launched a Pride Signature Ventra Card, which is now available for purchase through the Ventra website.

“In Chicago, we’re proud to champion the LGBTQIA+ community and will continue to make our city a beacon for freedom, hope, and love for all,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “The Pride Train is a reminder to residents and visitors that members of the LGBTQIA+ community are welcome and celebrated here. As we celebrate Pride events throughout the month, I encourage everyone to use the CTA and continue doing their part to make Chicago a more inclusive place for everyone.”

“The Pride Train and the new Pride Ventra Card are colorful reminders that transit is for everyone,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We are a progressive and open-minded organization that has long supported equality and inclusion, and we want all our riders and employees to know that no matter who they love or how they express themselves, everyone is welcomed at the CTA.”

This year’s train wrap features new graphics representing the “Philly Flag” and the Transgender Flag, as well as the traditional Pride Flag

In 2017, the CTA became the first major U.S. transit agency to unveil a Pride Train.

The 2023 Pride Train will travel the Red Line as part of regular service through this fall.

The Pride Ventra Card design draws inspiration from our colorful rail lines converging in the Loop. Learn more at ventrachicago.com/purchase/.