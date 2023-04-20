CSU announces Dr. Ngozi Ezike as keynote speaker for 370th Commencement

Chicago State University is honored to host Dr. Ngozi Ezike as the keynote speaker for the 370th commencement ceremony on May 18, 2023 at the Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convocation Center.



Dr. Ngozi Ezike is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinai Chicago, the largest private safety net health system in the city of Chicago. She is the first Black woman to lead this institution in its 103-year history. Sinai Chicago is committed to serving communities that face severe systemic barriers and health disparities. They are focused on empowering Chicago’s West and Southwest communities to lead better and healthier lives.



Dr. Ezike previously served as the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health and is nationally known for playing a valiant role in navigating the state through the most difficult waves of a once in a generation global pandemic.



“We are thrilled to have a visionary leader like Dr. Ezike join us for this year’s commencement ceremony. Her passion for both public health and education amplifies and uplifts her commitment to serving communities, students and the upcoming leaders of tomorrow,” said President Zaldwaynaka ‘Z’ Scott, President of Chicago State University.



At IDPH, while guiding the State’s COVID response with strength and compassion, Dr. Ezike was a consistent presence in providing vital information and support for people across Illinois. Her vision was precise – treat the vulnerable, educate the misinformed, and encourage life-saving partnerships. Her perseverance and dedication to her field and the community sets an example for public health practitioners.



Dr. Ezike is a nationally recognized public health leader. In addition to her degrees from Harvard University and University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, she holds honorary degrees from Knox College, Southern Illinois University, and Rosalind Franklin School of Medicine. She also earned her business management certificate from Harvard Business School. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including the Lester H. McKeever Individual Service Award from the Chicago Urban League, the Jane Addams Medal of Freedom, and USA Today’s Inaugural Women of the Year Award for the State of Illinois. She is an advocate for self-care and healthy living. Her hobbies are playing tennis, and traveling with her husband and four children.



Chicago State is committed to graduating students and professionals from several disciplines and concentrations. This year, CSU celebrates more than 600 graduating individuals earning degrees ranging from doctorates to bachelors. We are proud of our students moving forward as professionals in their particular field of study and want to ensure that this commencement ceremony is a memorable one.



About Chicago State University



Chicago State University, founded in 1867, is the oldest public university in the Chicago Metropolitan area. The University’s five colleges offer over 70 undergraduate and graduate degree-granting and non-degree programs. CSU is committed to equity in education, serving as the only U.S. Department of Education-designated four-year Predominantly Black Institution in Illinois and ranked by a Harvard economist in the top 4% of public and private universities nationwide in supporting our graduates’ economic mobility. The University serves as a prominent civic space on the greater South Side of Chicago by hosting a multitude of athletic, educational, cultural, and recreational activities. The University is located near public transit that provides convenient access to the campus. For more information, visit here.