Crusader Publisher host Ukrainian Tech Businessmen eyeing Gary investment

Photo caption: Pictured inside St. John Baptist Church in Gary (Top photo) from (l-r) is Calumet Township Assessor Cozey E. Weatherspoon; Rev. R.E. Robinson; Chicago and Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell; Ivan Shvaichenko, Founder and CEO, Boosteroid; Boosteroid General Counsel Vlad Kosmin; Journalist Peter Semler and DWEST Association Advisors LLC Chairman William Gossett, representing the Gary Chamber of Commerce.

A delegation from Ukraine representing efforts by its private sector to forge economic relationships with CEOs of America’s largest corporations recently visited Gary. They came to discuss possibly opening headquarters in Gary. Boosteroid CEO Ivan Shvaichenko was welcomed by Rev. R.E. Robinson, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts St., Gary, who graciously accepted Shvaichenko’s request to attend church while in Gary. Robinson’s sermon was titled, “A dream deferred is not a dream denied.”

After the church service, the delegation headed to a meet and greet at one of Gary’s newest eateries—J’s Breakfast Club at 26th and Broadway and was greeted by owner Joslyn RW Kelly. Also joining them at the meet and greet was Steve Mays, president of Gary NAACP; State Senator Eddie Melton and Mrs. Rosie Washington, former Gary School Board member.