Creator of Black Women’s Expo to host spin-off event: “Bagels and Bosses”

Merry Green, President of MGPG Events and creator of the Black Women’s Expo, will host a unique spin-off event titled “Bagels and Bosses” Brunch and Business Panel on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency, 151 E. Wacker Drive in the Crystal Ballroom.

The event will feature an in-depth panel discussion with Black female entrepreneurs in the food and hospitality industry. Each will chronicle their journey, share lessons learned and offer professional advice with brunch and networking as the backdrop. The “Bagels and Bosses” concept was originally introduced at the Atlanta Black Women’s Expo in December 2022 and was met with great interest and enthusiasm by attendees.

“The reaction from the crowd in Atlanta was amazing,” said Green, who is celebrating the 28th year of the Black Women’s Expo, which is the nation’s largest, longest running expo for Black women. “A vibe was created that left them engaged and wanting more, so we figured why not keep this momentum going.”

The food and hospitality industry panelists include:

Chrishon Lampley, Founder, LCS Entertainment, LLC, Love Cork Screw wines

Jackie Jackson, Owner, Kilwins Chicago & Fatburger Buffalo Wings

Bridgette Flagg, Head Cook & Owner, Soule Chicago

Yasmin Curry, Founder, Two Fish Crab Shack Co.

Lauren Smith, Founder, Black Restaurant Week

Vanetta Roy, Owner, Surfs Up Chicago

“Participants will receive a wealth of information and resources that encourage them to start their businesses, build their brands and add to their bottom lines,” added Green.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased via Ticket Falcon at www.BWeNEXT.com. Amenities include an official welcome on the pink carpet with live coverage interviews, a succulent brunch complete with mimosas, select exhibitors, giveaways and a post-event networking hour.

Plans are also in the works to duplicate the “Bagels and Bosses” experience in other markets including Washington, DC and a return to Atlanta in the fall.

“Not only will this series provide a creative platform for successful entrepreneurs to share their knowledge, but it sets the stage and builds anticipation for the 28th Annual Black Women’s Expo, which will be held in Chicago at McCormick Place August 4-6,” said Green.

Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available. For more information about “Bagels and Bosses” and Black Women’s Expo, visit BWeNext.com or call 312-454-6100.