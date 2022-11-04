Cosmopolitan Church Pastor Clopton Celebrates 6th Anniversary

For six spiritually focused years, the Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. has faithfully shepherded Washington Park’s historic Cosmopolitan Community Church’s flock in a way that embodies the philosophy of ‘ministry in action.

Join Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC) as they celebrate his 6th Pastoral Anniversary, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, promptly at 7:00pm at 5249 South Wabash Avenue. The guest speaker will be Bishop Derrick Shepherd, Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Evangelistic Church. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, promptly at 10:45am, the guest speaker will be Dr. Clopton’s brother, The Rev. Dr. Lee C. Winfrey, Sr., Pastor of Partakers Church Baptist in Detroit, MI.

On September 4, 2016, an exciting, ecumenically renewed, progressive, and prophetic church chapter of new generation leadership began as Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. assumed the pastorate of Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC). Having received the call to ministry at an early age, Rev. Clopton served as a minister of music from the age of sixteen before attaining over twenty years of pulpit ministry and church administration.

Rev. Clopton brought his passion for music and his spiritual enthusiasm for teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Cosmopolitan with the fervor of King David, a man after God’s own heart.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, and a firm believer in the importance that education plays in gaining knowledge and practical understanding of the Word, Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. earned his Bachelor of Arts in Divinity from Mt. Carmel Theological Seminary, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Life Christian University. He also earned his Master of Arts in Theology (2012) and received a Doctor of Ministry in Theology (2014) from Life Christian University. God has graced and gifted him with a unique anointing to educate, equip and enrich the ministry.

Rev. Clopton is a visionary theologian, profound orator and prophetic civic social advocate who believes in the Christian concept, ‘faith without works is dead.

As a leader and instructor, Rev. Clopton is committed to the spiritual battle that continually extends the territory of God into the moral wastelands of this world!

Rev. Clopton’s love and fervor for the ministry includes his passion for his family. He is the devoted husband of First Lady Kyra R. Clopton, the father of Erica (Chris), Kayla, Eric Jr. and Kyran, and the grandfather to Zuri. Rev. Clopton considers raising godly children as one of his greatest accomplishments, as well as leaving a strong legacy of faith for his family, just as his beloved grandmother left for him.

As he has completed his sixth year and begins his seventh year at Cosmopolitan, Rev. Clopton is called and purposed by God to preach the Gospel and positively impact the lives of those with whom he comes in contact. His goal is to “glorify the Lord Jesus Christ, who glorified His Father by dying for Him.”

Today, Rev. Clopton continues to build on and expand many programs that he has introduced to Cosmopolitan Community Church, including, but not limited to: Live-Streaming Services, utilizing various Social Media platforms, the Intercessory Prayer Hour, the Praise and Worship Team, implementing electronic giving via Givelify and Cash App, the Comfort Ministry, and PROJECT H.O.P.E.

Rev. Clopton continues to build upon Cosmopolitan’s existing ministries, including Community Evangelism—home and abroad; continuous instruction for Cosmo’s Ministers, Elders, Deacons, and Leaders; and improvement of the church’s long-standing core ministries (Media/Public Relations Ministry, Bible Study, Youth Ministry, New Members’ Class, and Sunday School, to name a few).

“Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” I Corinthians 2:9

Throughout his short, yet highly impactful servant ministry, Rev. Clopton has achieved some impressive results, including: pastorally leveraged the church administrative, media and music ministries to maintain safe church operations; functioned as a community COVID-19 testing and vaccination site during the brunt of the global COVID-19 pandemic; maintained continuous upgrades to CCC’s church management system (media, sound and IT software technology equipment) in order to offer virtual online services for parishioners and guests; generated ongoing building and facilities remodeling and upgrades while simultaneously operating as an election voting polling place and partnering with the neighborhood Beasley Elementary School to assist students. CCC works with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to feed thousands of needy residents; and collaborates with local shelters to support homeless, displaced, and at-risk, housing-insecure individuals and families. But perhaps – most remarkable of all, Rev. Clopton mitigated future financial challenges by accomplishing the full repayment of Cosmopolitan Community Church’s outstanding mortgage despite these tumultuous times!! AMEN.

In this challenging era of dying institutions, polarizing cultural and racial arguments, economic inequality and growing environmental and humanitarian crises, many area Christians are searching for peaceful words of salvation to renew their spirits. Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. deftly answers the call and continues to boldly proclaim the Gospel of the Kingdom without shame or compromise.