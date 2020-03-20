Coronavirus: My thoughts, observations and advice

By Dr. Janet Seabrook

By the time this article publishes, there will be even more updates about the Coronavirus since this pandemic is changing by the minute. As a physician, wife, mother and U.S. citizen, I continue to experience this global health emergency from a variety of perspectives. One thing is for sure, we have found ourselves in a new normal that has forced us to pay more attention to our health and well-being than ever before.

Not a day goes by that I am not asked a question about this medical mystery. Many simply want a word of assurance from a health professional to help calm fears and quell anxiety. I remain careful with my responses because the truth is, there is more to be discovered about the spread of this virus and ultimately how it can be stopped. As the experts conduct escalated experimental research to find a cure, there are things that the general population can do to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

Wash your hands. This is nothing new. We have always known that washing hands helps with the reduction of the spread of germs and viruses. Additionally, the use of hand sanitizer should now be a regular practice. Practice social distancing. This term has become increasingly popular and is a necessary action as we work to slow the spread of the virus. When in public places, make an effort to create additional space (at least 6 feet) when interacting with others. Cough or sneeze into your sleeve while keeping that hand sanitizer handy to use afterwards. In addition to the closure of school districts, college campuses and other entities nationwide, everyone is being encouraged to stay at home when possible. Understandably, there are those who must go to work and go out for food and supplies.

Otherwise, try to minimize time spent in public.

Typically, my columns provide suggested health tips. This time is a bit different. As we navigate these uncharted waters, I urge you to comply with these directives. It will take all of us to slow the spread of this virus while medical researchers work to develop a vaccine. In the meantime, I will do my part to help keep our community informed. Be safe, and smart. Your health matters!

