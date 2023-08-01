Cook County Health’s dedication to patients recognized with national awards

Cook County Health received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure and stroke. The health institution also received the Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation from the American College of Surgeons for its high-quality, comprehensive cancer care.

“These are tremendous honors for our health system and true testaments to the dedication and expertise of our exceptional health care team,” said Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health. “These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. We are immensely proud of the achievements of our care team. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in health care and provide the best possible care to our community.”

“We provide the highest standard of care for patients battling heart failure, stroke and cancer,” said Dr. Claudia Fegan, Chief Medical Officer at Cook County Health. “These recognitions showcase our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing quality care, particularly in areas where we see the largest gaps in health equity: heart, stroke and cancer care. It motivates us to continue delivering exceptional care to every patient who walks through our doors.”

Cook County Health Received the AHA Get With The Guidelines- Heart Failure Gold Plus and Stroke Gold Plus awards

Cook County Health’s cardiology program is a renowned and trusted center that offers a wide range of services to address the diverse needs of patients with cardiovascular conditions. From preventive care and routine check-ups to complex cardiac surgeries and interventional procedures, the program covers the entire spectrum of cardiovascular care.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and unwavering commitment of our team to deliver outstanding care to patients with heart failure,” said Dr. Rami Doukky, Chair of the Cardiology Department at Cook County Health. “It reaffirms our dedication to implementing evidence-based guidelines and best practices to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. We are grateful for the trust our patients place in us and will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and contribute to the advancement of cardiology care on a broader scale.”

By staying at the forefront of medical advancements, the program continually enhances its treatment approaches and brings cutting-edge therapies to its patients. Through a combination of expertise, compassion, and a patient-centered approach, the cardiology program at Stroger Hospital strives to deliver exceptional cardiac care and improve the cardiovascular health of the community it serves.

With a team of highly skilled neurologists, specialized nurses, and support staff, the neurosciences program at Cook County Health provides comprehensive care for patients with a wide range of neurological conditions. From stroke and epilepsy to movement disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, the program offers state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and innovative treatment options to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.

“We understand the profound impact that neurological disorders and strokes can have on individuals and their families, and our goal is to improve their quality of life through accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing support,” said Dr. Lakshmi Warrior, Chair of Neurology at Cook County Health. “It is a privilege to be part of this exceptional team, and together, we strive to provide compassionate, comprehensive care that empowers our patients and brings them hope for a brighter future.”

Cook County Health also received the American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines- Coronary Artery Disease award. It demonstrates exceptional commitment to enhancing patient care and adherence to protocols for coronary artery disease patients.

Cook County Health was also recognized on the American Heart Association’s Target: Heart FailureTM Honor Roll. Hospitals on the Honor Roll meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education. The goal is to further reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.

In addition, the hospital received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™ award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

Stroger Hospital Received the Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation

Stroger Hospital also received the Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation, which is a prestigious recognition awarded to cancer programs that demonstrate a commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive cancer care. Accreditation by the CoC signifies that a cancer program meets or exceeds stringent criteria set forth by the organization, ensuring that patients receive exceptional care throughout their cancer journey. This accreditation serves as a mark of distinction and assures patients and their families that they are receiving care from a program that adheres to the highest standards of cancer treatment, research, and patient support.

“It is a true honor to be recognized for our commitment to excellence in care, and it serves as a validation of the tireless efforts we put forth every day,” said Dr. Urjeet Patel, Cancer Center Interim Medical Director and Otolaryngology Chair at Cook County Health. “This award is not only a reflection of our clinical expertise but also a testament to the trust and confidence our patients have placed in us. It fuels our passion to continue embracing innovation, delivering the highest standard of care to our community, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve.”

The cancer program at Stroger Hospital is a leading force in the fight against cancer, dedicated to providing exceptional care, advancing research, and improving outcomes for patients. With a multidisciplinary approach, the program brings together a team of highly skilled oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, nurses, and support staff, all working collaboratively to deliver personalized and comprehensive care. This collaborative effort ensures that patients benefit from a wide range of expertise and treatment options, resulting in improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

In addition to its clinical excellence, the cancer program at Stroger Hospital places a strong emphasis on patient support and holistic care. This patient-centered approach ensures that individuals receive not only the best medical treatment but also the emotional and practical support they need throughout their cancer journey. The program’s dedication to comprehensive care extends beyond treatment, aiming to improve the overall well-being and quality of life for every patient.

Congratulations to the entire Cook County Health team for their tremendous work building best-in-class cardiology, neurology, and oncology programs to meet the needs of our patients across Cook County.